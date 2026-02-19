St. George Airport Receives Another Cool Accolade

Here in St. George and here in Southern Utah, we’ve got something really exciting to celebrate thanks to Expedia’s 2026 Air Hacks report — our own St. George Regional Airport (SGU) is officially one of the airports in the United States trending up in flight volume this year, with a 75 % increase in flights compared to last year. That places SGU among the top 10 fastest-growing airports in the country, based on passenger numbers and flight activity, according to Expedia’s nationwide travel data.

TO VEGAS, OR NOT TO VEGAS?

This upward trend isn’t just a cool statistic; it’s a tip of the cap to our community and to SGU for attracting more travelers who are choosing to fly into St. George rather than drive to Las Vegas or other larger hubs.

NEW NONSTOP TO THE WINDY CITY COMING

SGU Airport Director Dustin Warren stopped by to chat with Dale Desmond on Southern U-Talk on KDXU this week to talk about a new nonstop route to Chicago. More passengers landing here means greater convenience for locals and visitors, more tourism dollars for local businesses, and a real sign that Southern Utah is on the rise as a travel destination.

IN GOOD COMPANY

As Expedia highlights, airports like ours that are seeing significant growth, like Everett, WA (+115 %) and Islip, NY (+100 %), show the evolving landscape of U.S. air travel, where travelers increasingly value convenience and regional access. SGU’s strong performance reflects that shift and shows just how much momentum we’ve gained.

Whether you’re flying out for business, heading home after a weekend in Zion, or coming in to explore Snow Canyon or Sand Hollow, more flights and more options mean a better travel experience right here at home. It’s a proud moment for St. George and Southern Utah and a promising sign of even bigger things to come in 2026.