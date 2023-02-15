Crashes Close Part Of I-15 For Southern Utah Snow

(Cedar City, UT) -- Crashes slowed and tied up traffic on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon as a snow squall swept through southern Utah. Traffic on northbound I-15 was diverted off the freeway south of Cedar City, just north of the Hamilton Fort exit for several hours. Another crash involving a semi slowed traffic near exit 57 in Cedar City. Late Tuesday afternoon, State Route 59 was congested from Hurricane to the Arizona state line and State Route 9 was closed through Zion National Park.

