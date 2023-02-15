Crashes Close Part Of I-15 For Southern Utah Snow
(Cedar City, UT) -- Crashes slowed and tied up traffic on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon as a snow squall swept through southern Utah. Traffic on northbound I-15 was diverted off the freeway south of Cedar City, just north of the Hamilton Fort exit for several hours. Another crash involving a semi slowed traffic near exit 57 in Cedar City. Late Tuesday afternoon, State Route 59 was congested from Hurricane to the Arizona state line and State Route 9 was closed through Zion National Park.
The Best Apocalyptic TV Shows
12 Common Household Items That Need to Be Replaced Regularly
You may be surprised at how long ago you should have replaced some of these items.