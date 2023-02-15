Crashes Close Part Of I-15 For Southern Utah Snow

Crashes Close Part Of I-15 For Southern Utah Snow

Snow chains on tire. Detail of wheel on wimter road

(Cedar City, UT)  --  Crashes slowed and tied up traffic on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon as a snow squall swept through southern Utah.  Traffic on northbound I-15 was diverted off the freeway south of Cedar City, just north of the Hamilton Fort exit for several hours.  Another crash involving a semi slowed traffic near exit 57 in Cedar City.  Late Tuesday afternoon, State Route 59 was congested from Hurricane to the Arizona state line and State Route 9 was closed through Zion National Park.

The Best Apocalyptic TV Shows

12 Common Household Items That Need to Be Replaced Regularly

You may be surprised at how long ago you should have replaced some of these items.
Filed Under: crashes, I-15, snow
Categories: kdxu news, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5