Crumbl is on Sale for How Much!?!? Utah Company for Sale

A Utah-based cookie business is reportedly looking for a buyer, and it’s a solid chunk of change if the deal comes to fruition.

Crumbl is a Lindon based cookie chain with over 1,000 locations across North America. The company has skyrocketed in popularity since its founding in 2017 and continues to grow as more people learn about the brand.

The success can be seen in the asking price the owners are telling possible buyers as they contemplate selling the Crumbl brand.

According to business website Reuters, the asking price for Crumbl is around $2 billion including debt the company has accrued in the past 8 years.

Abigale Summerville of Rueters wrote in an article, “The Lindon, Utah-based bakery franchise chain is working with investment bank North Point on a sale process that could attract interest from private equity firms, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is confidential. The owners of the cookie chain are hoping to command a valuation for the business equivalent to more than 10 times its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of nearly $150 million, the sources said.”

Crumble originally began as a single location in Logan when cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley decided to give the idea a chance.

Summerville wrote, “The company, which sells its cookies in a distinctive pink box with its logo, opened its first location in 2017 in Logan, Utah, when Hemsley was finishing his degree at Utah State University. Crumbl is now present in 1,071 locations across North America, according to its website.”

More information on the possible acquisition can be found in the article from Summerville and Reuters.