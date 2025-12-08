Southern Utah Isn’t The Most Dangerous Place To Drive in Utah

You may think that there are driving risks in Southern Utah, but we’re relatively in a good spot. The dangerous reputation of U.S. Route 6 was tragically reinforced last Friday when Green River Mayor Ren Hatt, 40, was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck about eight miles west of the city. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal accident occurred late Friday night when a westbound Freightliner semi-truck drifted "for an unknown reason" into the eastbound lanes and struck Hatt's Hyundai Palisade.

The collision claimed the life of the beloved mayor, who had recently been re-elected and was known for his deep commitment to the community as a public servant, teacher, and coach. The loss has left the small community in deep mourning, underscoring the severe and sudden risks posed by travel along the narrow, high-traffic corridors of Highway 6.

DANGEROUS ROAD

The 120-mile stretch of U.S. Route 6 between Spanish Fork and Green River has earned a reputation as one of Utah's most dangerous rural highways due to a critical combination of unforgiving road design and heavy traffic volume. Much of the route, especially through Spanish Fork Canyon, consists of a narrow, two-lane road with winding mountain curves, steep grades, and very limited visibility. And it’s no wonder…this section often lacks median barriers to separate opposing lanes of traffic.

IMPATIENCE KILLS

Simultaneously, US-6 functions as a major commercial artery, connecting I-15 (Salt Lake City) to I-70 (Denver). This means the narrow, curving road is heavily trafficked by large commercial trucks alongside regular passenger vehicles. When drivers become impatient behind slow-moving trucks, they often attempt unsafe passing maneuvers, crossing the centerline with little room for error. This combination of driver impatience and a lack of protective barriers leads to a high frequency of devastating head-on collisions, contributing to the highway's exceptionally high fatality rate compared to urban interstates.

