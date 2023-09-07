KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 48

Statewide News —09/07/23

Celeste Maloy Wins

After two days of vote counts, Maloy comes out on top with the Republican vote for Chris Stewart’s Congressional seat. Stewart will resign next week. In Washington and Iron Counties, Maloy took more than 38% of the votes. Beck Edwards conceded on Wednesday evening as returns did not show that she would be able to bridge the 3% gap. Bruce Hugh came in third with a little over 26%.

Ruby Franke Recommended for Pre-Trial Release

Former Youtuber Ruby Franke, known for her channel “8 Passengers” has been recommended for pre-trial release in Springville. Franke was recently arrested in St. George on suspected child abuse after one of her children showed up to a neighbor's house covered in injuries and duct tape asking for food and water. Franke is facing six counts of child abuse as felony-second degree.

The pre-trial release would have some restrictions such as monthly check-in via phone. Franke is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

Ranchers Have Beef...or Not

Utah’s cattle ranchers suffered from unfavorable weather conditions this year resulting in higher beef prices. Ranchers expect these higher beef prices to continue for the rest of the year, possibly longer. Drought and a harsh winter caused the cattle ranchers across Utah to lose a good amount of their livestock. The Farm Bureau said shoppers could continue to see these more expensive beef prices for another few years.

Southern Utah/St. George News —09/07/23

Missing Man in St. George

A Silver Alert is out for a missing local man. Mathew John Ruddy (61) left the St. George Regional Hospital early Wednesday despite doctors and nurses advising against it, police said. Ruddy had said he would be collecting his items from the Switchpoint Community Resource Facility and has not been seen since. He is 6’2, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and may have a short gray beard.

Enoch Crash

A crash just outside of Enoch earlier this week resulted in the death of two people. The Utah Highway Patrol said a van, a pickup, and a tractor towing a trailer collided Tuesday night. The van went over the center line, struck the trailer and then the pickup resulting in a rollover. The two passengers in the van died on scene and the pickup driver had minor injuries. Route 130 was closed for several hours into Wednesday morning.

