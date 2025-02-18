A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash with an SUV on Bluff Street Monday afternoon.

The crash reportedly occurred when the SUV made a left turn onto 100 South and collided with the motorcycle heading north through the intersection.

Another vehicle was almost caught in the chaos, but the driver managed to avoid injury due to a quick response on the brake.

The crash left the motorcycle in pieces and left its rider in critical condition with no word on his current health.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah spoke with officers at the scene to get more details. Authorities stated the driver of the motorcycle was wearing protective gear, meaning the injuries could’ve been even worse.

Motorcyclists are highly encouraged to exercise proper safety precautions, such as wearing a helmet and other protective gear.

Here’s a news story we published last week.

The Highest Recorded Earthquake in Southern Utah and How to Prepare for the Worst

How likely is a large earthquake in Southern Utah? According to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared, especially since there is a fault line right next to home.