Data Breach Reported at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

(Salt Lake City, UT) --The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reporting that back in March of 2022 detected unauthorized activity in certain computer systems that affected personal data of some Church members, employees, contractors, and friends. The affected data did not include donation history or any banking information associated with online donations.

In a press release, the church says that since then they have been working with U.S. federal law enforcement authorities and third-party cybersecurity experts to establish the origin, nature, and scope of this incident and to mitigate possible impacts. Law enforcement authorities believe the risk that the information will be used to harm individuals is low and they say their monitoring efforts have not identified any attempts of harmful use.

The Church says it has not shared information about the incident at the request of law enforcement until the investigation was concluded.

The Church says they are now notifying those who may have been impacted.