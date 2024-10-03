Debate Rages On In Utah, USA About Daylight Saving Time

The company line on Daylight Saving Time (note: no second 'S' in the word saving) is that it "reduces the need for artificial lighting in the evenings and decreases energy consumption, promoting energy conservation and allowing us to take advantage of longer daylight periods during spring and summer."

However, its actual energy savings and broader impacts is highly debatable..

Thusly, many states, including Utah, are attempting to pass laws that would end DST, or more specifically, keep us on a permanent Daylight Saving Time.

That's right, no more switching your biological clocks or your literal clocks.

So when we fall back next month, will it be the final time?

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 3 this year, with the majority of the United States moving their clocks back an hour.

Last year, the Senate voted unanimously to end the bi-annual practice of changing the clocks. The legislation, called the Sunshine Protection Act, would have locked the clocks at daylight saving, which would mean brighter afternoons for all.

The bill failed in the House of Representatives.

Until that law passes, Federal law still prohibits states from enacting permanent daylight saving time (DST).

Dozens of states continue to consider proposals to adopt either permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time. However, only Oklahoma has enacted a legislative change in 2024.

Currently, states can opt to observe only standard time — as is the case in Hawaii and most of Arizona — but states are barred from choosing year-round daylight saving time.

So what about Utah?

Our own congresswoman, Celeste Maloy, told KDXU's Stockton Myers that it isn’t a decision that should be made on a federal level, but on a state level.

“I think my job as a federal representative is to give them that option, so it’s not telling the states what to do, it’s telling states they can make their own choice," Maloy said.

Getty Images

Florida Senator Marco Rubio re-introduced a permanent daylight saving time bill, which was sponsored by a bipartisan group of 12 senators.

It failed to gain any traction in Congress.

And of course, this is creating confusion for the average American. All we want to know if we have to keep changing our clocks.

UTAH'S POSITION

Well, it's a little bit complicated. Signed into law in 2020, Utah's move to permanent daylight saving time is contingent on two things:

Congressional approval. At least four other western states must make the move -- meaning Utah doesn't want to go it alone. The good news is Arizona has already decided to ban the clock-changing, but right now stays on Mountain Standard Time. Three other states would also have to make the move out of these nine: California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington or Wyoming.

According to the website USAfacts.org:

At least 45 states have considered or passed legislation to shift to permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time. In 2022, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would move the US to permanent daylight saving time. But the bill has not received a vote in the House of Representatives.

Until all this happens, just remember: Spring forward, Fall back (set your clock forward an hour in March and back an hour in November).

Also, starting in November, there will be more light in the morning and less light in the evening.

For now.

