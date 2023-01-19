Delish Thursday: Playoff Time Means Playoff Popper Dip

Hi Friends!

It is football playoff time and a lot of the men in my family love watching football and eating snacks while they do!

So, to celebrate this time of year I am posting recipes over the next two weeks that will be perfect for your playoff parties!

Today’s recipe is for Playoff Popper Dip. It is warm and cheesy and oh-so-yummy. It is perfect served with crackers or raw veggies!

If you are feeding a large, hungry football viewing crowd, I would AT LEAST double this recipe! They are going to gobble it up!!

PLAYOFF POPPER DIP

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 lb. (8 oz.) Velveeta, cut into small cubes

1 can (4 oz.) jalapenos, diced (You can substitute 3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped.)

12 Ritz crackers, crushed (To equal 1/2 cup)

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 green onion, sliced

attachment-Screenshot (12) - Edited - Edited loading...

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degree. Grease a 9-inch pie plate.

Beat cream cheese and sour cream together until well blended. Stir in Velveeta and jalapeno peppers. Spread mixture into the 9-inch pie plate.

Mix cracker crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle over the top of the dip.

Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through.

Top with green onions.

Serve warm with crackers of your choice.

Refrigerate leftovers.

attachment-Screenshot (15) - Edited loading...

attachment-Screenshot (13) - Edited loading...

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Corner is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.