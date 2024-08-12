Discover The Success Stories Of JAG Youth Golf Program In Utah

The Junior Association of Golfers (JAG), a summer golf program established by the City of St. George in the 1990s, is among the most prominent youth golf development programs in Utah.

It has produced many talented young men and women over the years, and it closed out the 2024 season by honoring its most recent crop of outstanding participants.

The JAG program distributed several awards at a reception at Dixie Red Hills on Aug. 7, recognizing players of the year for various age groups and the Spirit of JAG Award.

The age group award recipients included: Mason Shaffer, Trey Amico, Drew Bethers, Jordy Griffith, Tokyo Whitelaw, Brynlee Bandley, Hearten McMurdie and Elle Christensen. Tage Rhodes received the Spirit of JAG Award, given to the individual who represents the JAG program in the most outstanding fashion, displaying traits such as sportsmanship, integrity and passion for the game.

“This event gives us an opportunity to celebrate St. George’s top achieving JAG participants,” said Mike Jurca, Director of Golf for the City of St. George. “The JAG program means so much to me, and it provided me the opportunity to create my own pathway in the world of golf — both as a player and now as a PGA Professional. I am so happy to see local kids given a chance to excel in this sport.”

Southern Utah features at least 14 golf courses and includes the new Black Desert Golf Course, which will host a Professional Golf Association event in October, featuring pro golfers from around the world.

