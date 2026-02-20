Donny Osmond Sued in Las Vegas By Concert Goer

Former teen idol Donny Osmond, best known for chart-topping hits and his long-running Las Vegas shows, is now facing an unexpected legal challenge after a concertgoer filed a lawsuit alleging serious injuries at one of his performances. Joanne Julkowski, who attended Osmond’s show at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 2024, claims she was struck in the head by a large, illuminated ball — one of the props often tossed into the audience, causing what she calls a traumatic retinal injury, retinal detachment and other head and neck injuries that required extensive medical care and left her with lasting impairment. According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly and People, Julkowski also says the experience has led to severe emotional distress, anxiety, and a reduced quality of life, and she is seeking compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and punitive damages.

Osmond, now 68, has enjoyed a long career that began in his home state of Utah. He was born in Ogden and rose to fame as part of The Osmonds, a family group that became cultural icons in the 1970s before he and his sister Marie went on to host their own variety show.

The lawsuit underscores the fine line between audience engagement and safety, particularly in live entertainment settings, and has drawn attention to how performance-stage antics — even those meant to delight — can have serious consequences when fans least expect them.