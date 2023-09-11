Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a sigh of relief over the weekend thanks to the recovery of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Holland is known as a bit of famous figure throughout Southern Utah due to his St. George origins, his graduation from Dixie High School in the late 1950’s, and his stern but loving attitude.

The Holland family have endured their fair share of hardships in the past few months. Elder Holland’s wife, Patricia Holland, passed away due to various health complications, and Elder Holland himself was taken to the hospital for the same reason.

Elder Holland’s hospital stay lasted over a month before he was finally sent home, not fully recovered, but certainly doing better according to a press release from the church.

The press release said:

“After an extended hospital stay, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is now recuperating at home. Elder Holland and his children are very grateful for the many prayers offered on his behalf during this health challenge and time of sorrow following the passing of Sister Holland. As his health improves, he looks forward to resuming active service in his ministry.”

Elder Holland will turn 83 in early December and has been a member of the of the Twelve Apostles since 1994. He married his wife in 1963 and has three children including Matthew S. Holland, who’s a General Authority Seventy for the church.

Even though many members know Elder Holland for his rather hard-hitting talks in General Conference, his son Matthew said he’s far more than that.

Elder Matthew S. Holland said, “I think for every stern lecture he’s given; he’s given many more that are incredibly compassionate and of understanding. I think he’s also known for being so empathetic and so filled with love for everybody, and that was my father. He was this wonderful combination of velvet and steel.”

Nor the church or Elder Holland have stated if the beloved apostle will be speaking at the October 2023 session of General Conference.