ST. GEORGE — St. George’s signature event, the St. George Marathon, a race that has delighted, inspired and challenged thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators for more than four decades is back for its 46th edition on the morning of Oct. 1. Nearly 5,000 marathon runners from all over the United States and throughout the world converge on St. George to attack the world-renowned 26.2-mile course.

“Race weekend is always one of the most energetic, optimistic and transforming times of the year, and we have every reason to believe this year’s St. George Marathon could be the best ever,” said Michelle Graves, Race Director and Deputy Director of Arts and Events for the City of St. George. “Marathon running has seen its popularity soar, and we have noticed the excitement and anticipation is even more pronounced than in recent years. We can’t wait to see how the marathon plays out this year.”

Local radio personalities Andy Griffin and Andy Thompson will provide radio coverage of the event Saturday morning on ESPNRadio (97.7 FM) starting at 6 a.m.

One of the interesting subplots is on the men’s side. Aaron Metler, a City of St. George employee and four-time winner (2010, 2014, 2015, 2021) is back to try to defend his crown. A year ago, he stormed his way to the championship in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second.

“I look forward to the challenge of some great competition this year,” Metler said. “It pushes me to work harder and stay focused in my training. Regardless of the outcome, I am looking forward to a great day running in our beautiful city.”

Marathon weekend kicks off Sept. 30 with the Marathon Expo at the Dixie Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is free for the public to attend and where runners pick up their packets. The booths, free samples, photo opportunities and keynote speakers combine to kickstart the weekend.

Also on the 30th at Vernon Worthen Park, the Fun Walk Run n’ Roll events begin at 6 p.m. with distances of 1-mile and 200 meters. Children ages 3 to 12 or anyone with special needs are invited to participate. Everyone is invited to celebrate with a party in the park that will last until 8 p.m.

On the morning of the marathon, Mayor Michele Randall will lead hundreds of participants in the traditional Mayor’s Walk. The approximate 1-mile walk begins in the parking lot of the Washington County School District office (121 W. Tabernacle Street) and ends at Vernon Worthen Park, where scones may be purchased from the Exchange Club of St. George.

Parking for the Mayor's Walk is available at the school district but access will be available only via 200 West from 100 South.

And for the second straight year, Mini-Marathon (6:30 a.m. start on Oct. 1), will add 1,800 participants to the total.

The success of marathon weekend wouldn’t be possible without the enthusiasm of its volunteers. There are still opportunities to join this dedicated volunteer force. Sign up to volunteer here.

“We know that a lot is being asked of volunteers lately, yet I hope that giving spirit and sense of community will invigorate our volunteers to answer the call,” Graves added.

About St. George Marathon

Rated by Runner’s World as one of the four “Marathons to Build a Vacation Around” in the World and included in Runner’s World 10 Most Scenic and Fastest Marathons and Top 20 Marathons in the USA, the St. George Marathon begins in the majestic Pine Valley mountains and descends nearly 2,600 feet through scenic southwest Utah. A staple in Southern Utah since 1977, St. George Marathon is a point-to-point race which is USA Track & Field certified and sanctioned. Runner’s World listed the St. George Marathon as the fastest fall marathon.