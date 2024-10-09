Explore Pet Paradise At St. George’s Wag Market Event

Americans love their pets.

This holds true in Utah as well.

"I'd estimate that about 70 percent of households have a pet," said Dr. Jake Van Dyke, a veterinarian with two clinics in Utah. "We love our pets. They're a part of our families."

With that in mind, St. George is getting its first ever pet market -- or Wag Market -- this Saturday.

The event, planned for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sandtown Park on North Bluff Street, will feature dozens of booths focusing on products for our furry friends.

There will also be dog training and information videos, special pet treats, and special deals for attendees and their pets (see flier below).

Keep in mind that all pets will need to be on leash and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets in this public park.

It's worth mentioning that most families choose a dog as a pet, with many others going with a cat.

However, there are many other "cool" pets in Utah that are legal to own.

Currently Utah law allows any citizen to own a beaver, a bobcat or even a flying squirrel.

Utah categorizes animals into controlled, uncontrolled, or prohibited pets. You can’t have a pet lion, bear, primate, or skunk (and many others).

You may, however, own an alligator, a *cassowary and a domesticated elk.

* Note -- A cassowary is a flightless bird resembling an emu, but about the size of a large dog (some are as tall as three-and-a-half feet) and is generally considered harmless, although there have been two deaths in the United States since 1900 that were attributed to a cassowary. Cassowaries can live up to 40 years in the wild and some captive birds have lived longer than 60 years.

According to the Library of Congress, "They are not overly aggressive, and attacks are rare. But they can do a lot of damage if they are provoked or angered."

Here's more info on the Wag Market:

