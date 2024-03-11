If you have a spare $52 Million you can probably afford a house here in Utah's Dixie and another in the snow-inundated lands of Park City and Summit County.

KSL recently wrote a story about the most expensive house on the market here in the state of Utah. I scoffed thinking Park City has nothing on St. George as far as luxury and beauty in the real estate market.

But, intrigued as I was, I clicked on the story and was blown away by what I was seeing.

I mean, I've seen some phenomenal houses in St. George, places that seemed to have everything you could imagine, from pickle ball courts, gymnasiums, pools, ponds, horse property, outbuildings, dynamic architecture, expensive art and so forth.

But this Park City house blows them all away.

Before I go any further, I think it's worth mentioning that the Park City home located at 253 White Pine Canyon Road, has an estimated monthly house payment of about $300,000, plus an HOA (not kidding) of about $1,900 a month (nearly $25K a year).

The house is intended for a single (and very wealthy) family and surprisingly has just six bedrooms.

Here's the Zillow description and some photos:

Presenting ''Monitor's Rest'', winner of the distinguished Robb Report Best of the Best award for 'Best Amenities'. This true legacy-quality modern compound on 5 ski-in/ski-out acres is located within the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon and provides stunning views of Monitor Bowl and the ski resort. This exceptional residence was designed around a comprehensive suite of amenities featuring a 60' indoor/outdoor stainless steel pool, wellness spa with gym, Himalayan salt room, cold plunge pool, hot tub, hammam, infrared sauna, massage room, indoor sports court with volleyball/basketball/pickle ball/climbing wall, golf simulator, bowling alley, a versatile living/media room with Steinway-Lyngdorf audio and 200''-inch Barco 4k digital cinema laser projection system, a panoramic tower situated above the trees to take-in the breathtaking views and much more. 40 minutes to two FBO's, KSLC and KHCR.

Most Expensive House In Utah

Unveiling America's Ice Cream Preferences: Cookies And Cream vs. Butter Pecan

vs. - 1 vs. - 1 loading...

Vanilla and chocolate are America's top two favorite ice cream flavors, and it's not even close.

But what is No. 3?

With a tad bit of controversy and a lot of cream and sugar the answer is Butter Pecan.

In Utah, that's not the case. Utahns love cookies-and-cream (or Oreo) ice cream more than any other with the exception of vanilla and chocolate.

But when looking at the entire nation, butter pecan surpasses cookies-and-cream in national sales. Butter pecan does especially well in southern states and in states that traditionally have high senior populations (like Florida and the Carolinas).

Perhaps the statistics should be weighted, maybe a per capita type number -- but they aren't. These are just raw numbers.

Other ice cream flavors that do well locally and nationally include chocolate chip, mint-chocolate chip and cookie dough flavors.

And amazingly, a relative newcomer has made it into the top 10 -- Moose Tracks. According to the website Denali Ingredients.com, that flavor was invented in 1988 and is described as "an indulgent combination of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups and now famous Moose Tracks Fudge® (a decadent dark chocolate thick and salty fudge).

The Moose Tracks® name pays homage to a miniature golf course in the upper peninsula of Michigan called “Moose Tracks”. The golf course is located nearby to the first dairy to sell the Moose Tracks® ice cream flavor.

For those who don't think butter pecan should be in the favorites list, have you tried it ... "A butter pecan ice cream is smooth vanilla ice cream with a slight buttery flavor, with pecans added."

OK, so what about around the world? I had a son that went to the Philippines on a mission and Filipinos actually like cheddar cheese flavored ice cream.

In Venezuela, banana ice cream is No. 1, while vanilla reigns supreme in the United Kingdom.

Not surprisingly, Colombians love chocolate, Italians really dig Neapolitan, and in Thailand, coconut ice cream tops them all.

A couple of strange ones: In the Netherlands, watermelon flavored ice cream is very popular and many South Americans really enjoy chocolate-brownie ice cream.

But the most puzzling one of all is Japan. In the Land of the Rising Sun, the No.1 preferred flavor of ice cream is ... green tea.

Um, OK.

