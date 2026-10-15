If you're a BYU football fan from Southern Utah making the drive to Provo this weekend, you'll want to get to LaVell Edwards Stadium early. And if you're watching the game from your living room in St. George or Cedar City, you might want to tune in before kickoff.

Soaring Spectacle: F-35 Flyover Announcement

Saturday's huge matchup between No. 8 BYU and No. 2 Notre Dame will feature a special flyover by F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Hill Air Force Base. The fighter jets are scheduled to roar over LaVell Edwards Stadium at approximately 1,000 feet just before the 5:30 p.m. kickoff. That's close enough to make serious noise, and military officials warn nearby residents to expect it.

Meet the Pilots: BYU’s Own Lt. Col. Jefferson Page

The flyover will feature aircraft from Hill Air Force Base's active-duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing. More than 40 military personnel will help prepare for the demonstration. One of the pilots has a personal connection to Saturday's game. Lt. Col. Jefferson Page is a BYU graduate who will return to his alma mater as part of the flight crew.

Photo by: Kim Tunger Photo by: Kim Tunger

Tune In: Catch the Action on ABC 4

Southern Utah fans can tune in nationally on ABC 4 at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time. While the network isn't guaranteed to show the flyover, tuning in early might improve your chances of catching it.

Pre-Game Festivities: ESPN’s College GameDay Returns

And there's plenty happening before the fighter jets arrive. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from Provo Saturday morning, marking just the second time the popular college football pregame show has visited BYU. The first was in 2009.

Listen Here: BYU's Greg Wrubell Talks BYU Football on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

The three-hour GameDay broadcast runs from 7 to 10 a.m. Mountain time on ESPN. Saturday's game is already sold out, with ticket demand soaring for one of the biggest matchups ever hosted at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Fans traveling north on I-15 should expect heavy traffic around Provo and allow extra time to park and get inside the stadium before the flyover.