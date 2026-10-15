Here’s Who Will Be The BYU Guest ‘Picker’ on ESPN Gameday

Steve Young Joins ESPN's College GameDay

BYU fans across Southern Utah will see a familiar face on ESPN Saturday morning as former Cougar quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young returns to Provo as the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay.

Excitement Builds for BYU vs. Notre Dame Showdown

ESPN announced Thursday that Young will join the popular pregame show's crew ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated matchup between No. 8 BYU and No. 2 Notre Dame at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Eakin Howard, Getty Images Eakin Howard, Getty Images

Steve Young: From Cougar to NFL Legend

Young played quarterback for the Cougars from 1980 to 1983, finishing his college career as a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1983. He went on to become one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks, winning three Super Bowl championships with the San Francisco 49ers, including Super Bowl XXIX, when he threw a record six touchdown passes and earned MVP honors. Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. His appearance Saturday will mark ESPN's first College GameDay broadcast from Provo since 2009, when legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards served as the celebrity guest picker.

Join Us Live: GameDay Details and Format

The show will broadcast live from the lawn at Heritage Halls on the BYU campus from 7 to 10 a.m. Mountain time. Young will join ESPN personalities Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban as they make their predictions for Saturday's biggest college football games. You can also hear the game live on the radio with the voice of the BYU Cougars Greg Wrubell on 890 KDXU.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is also scheduled to appear during the broadcast. The Cougars enter Saturday's contest undefeated at 5-0, while Notre Dame brings a 6-0 record to Provo.

Top-10 Clash: The Stakes of Saturday's Game

LaVell Edwards Stadium will host its first matchup between two Associated Press top-10 teams. Saturday's game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time and will be televised nationally on ABC.