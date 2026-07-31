Federal Gov’t Releases New Framework for Lake Powell and Lake Mead

Federal water managers have released a long-awaited framework for operating Lake Powell and Lake Mead after the current Colorado River rules expire at the end of 2026.

The Bureau of Reclamation’s final environmental impact statement outlines a 10-year approach designed to give federal officials greater flexibility as drought, poor snowpack and declining reservoir levels continue to strain the river system. The guidelines could remain in effect through 2036.

The Details of the Offer

Under the framework, annual releases from Lake Powell could range from 5 million to 12 million acre-feet, depending on hydrologic conditions. Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico—the four Upper Basin states—could voluntarily conserve up to 200,000 acre-feet in certain years. Arizona, California and Nevada could face combined annual reductions of as much as 3 million acre-feet. The proposal would also allow water users to store some conserved water in Lake Powell and Lake Mead for future use.

"The Water Is Simply Not There"

Washington County Water Conservancy District's Zach Renstrom says, "For the years the Upper Basin States have reduced their overall water use. Mostly because of the hydrology of the rivers. The water simply is not there to take."

Listen Here: WCWCD's Zach Renstrom on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

The plan carries major implications across Utah, including Southern Utah, even though Washington County’s primary water supplies come from the Virgin River basin rather than directly from the Colorado River. Decisions involving Lake Powell and the broader river system can affect statewide water policy, conservation funding, recreation, hydropower and future development planning.

Flexible Framework is Necessary

The Colorado River supplies water to more than 40 million people across seven states and Mexico. It also supports farms, tribal communities, wildlife habitat and power generation throughout the West. Federal officials said the flexible framework is necessary because Lake Powell experienced historically poor inflows in 2026. Emergency measures included plans to move up to 1 million acre-feet from Flaming Gorge Reservoir and reduce releases from Lake Powell.

Negotiations Are Ongoing

The final environmental review is an important step, but negotiations among the seven basin states are continuing. A formal federal operating decision is expected before the 2027 water year begins Oct. 1.