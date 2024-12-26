Gas Fireplaces Cause 2 Structure Fires in St. George on Christmas

Two structure fires were reported in St. George on Christmas Day, both of which were caused by natural gas fireplaces.

The first fire started just after midnight when a fireplace in a home on East Diamond Ridge Drive lit the combustible frame and surrounding wood on fire.

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said the fire spread to the attic where workers had to tear down walls, ceilings, and sheet rock to reach the flames.

The occupants of the home were displaced as a result of the fire with Stoker stating they will probably be out of the home for a month or two.

The second fire started half a day later near the South Gate Golf Course at about 11:30 a.m.

Stoker said the fire started from the fireplace of the home as a vent heated up to the point where the joists in the floor caught fire.

While the home did sustain some damage, the occupants of the home were able to return to the structure after fire workers extinguished the flames.

Woman Left in Critical Condition After Crash in St. George

A woman was left in critical condition after a rollover crash on Exit 5 of I-15 in St. George on Sunday.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah provided details on the accident through an article written by Trevor Myers.

Myers wrote, “According to Lt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old woman was driving northbound on I-15 near mile marker five when the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.”

Roden said the driver took Exit 5 but went off the road for some unknown reason. She continued through the intersection where she hit a barrier and fell 30 feet down a ravine...landing on its top.

Bystanders helped the woman out of the wreckage and Gold Cross Ambulance transported her to St. George Regional Hospital with critical injuries. Her current condition is unknown.