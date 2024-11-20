The City of St. George is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Turkey Trot and Food Drive to help support the Utah Food Bank by donating as many canned goods as possible.

The Turkey Trot is a foot race that requires five canned goods to enter if you’re 13 and under and costs an extra $10 if you’re above the age of 13.

The Turkey Trot is scheduled for the morning of November 23 with packet pickup available the day before on November 22.

The city website states, “Celebrate this Thanksgiving Holiday by joining St. George Races for the 2024 Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot! Help us support the Utah food bank by bringing as many canned goods as you can! After the race, be sure to stick around for the Harvest Festival starting at 10:30 am. The festival will feature games, dancing, pie-eating contests and giveaways including frozen turkeys!”

The actual race will start at 9:30 a.m. at J.C. Snow Park located at 275 E. 900 S. with the city calling for volunteers to help with the festivities.

If you’d like to register for the race, head to the city’s website by clicking here and then pick up your packet anytime between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 22 at Viva Chicken, located at 1183 E. 100 S. in St. George. That’s also where you’ll donate your canned goods and pay any fees.

Be sure to dress warm for the race as it’s going to be a bit cold, and you don’t want to be joining the turkeys in the freezer, do you?