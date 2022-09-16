GOP Lawmakers Send Cease-and-Desist Orders to Abortion Providers in Utah
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A group of Republican state lawmakers has sent cease-and-desist orders to some abortion providers and funders in Utah. The letters state a voluntary abortion is s still a criminal offense despite a preliminary injunction that's blocking the street from filing criminal prosecutions under Utah's trigger ban. A judge had ordered the injunction while Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the state law is decided.