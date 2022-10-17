Utah Supreme Court Declines To Lift Order Blocking Abortion Ban

Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Supreme Court is planning to hear an appeal of a lower-court order that has kept the state's abortion trigger law from going into effect. The Utah Attorney General's Office filed an appeal of the order last week. The justices denied a request by the AGs Office to lift a preliminary injunction that keeps the ban from being enforced. The ban passed by state lawmakers makes elective abortions illegal except in cases of rape, incest or when a pregnancy endangers the health of the mother. It went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.