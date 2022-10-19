Governor Cox: Social Media Harming Emotional Well-Being Of Utah Teens

(Holladay, UT) -- Utah's governor says the mental health of children is taking a beating due to their exposure to and dependence on social media. Governor Cox addressed parents, teachers and administrators at Bonneville Junior High School yesterday. He told them that kids and adults aren't spending enough time making in-person connections because they rely on social media. Among solutions suggested by the governor are removing cell phones from classrooms, requiring parental permission for the creation of social media accounts for minors and having children and parents do more in-person social activities.