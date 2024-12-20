Authorities from Grand Canyon National Park are asking visitors to keep an eye out for a missing woman who was last seen on Dec. 10 on the South Rim at Mather Point.

A news release from the National Park Service said Martha Overholser, 66, failed to return while wandering on a commercial bus tour. Authorities believe she walked west from the Mather Point area, possibly towards the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

The NPS said, “Overholser is described as a white female, 5’2” in height and 110 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long off-white coat, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and navy-blue bag. Anyone who may have seen Martha Overholser are asked to contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov. A missing person investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.”

Please keep an eye out for Martha if you’re spending your holiday near Grand Canyon National Park.

Gas Prices Rise in Southern Utah as Christmas Approaches

A Christmas tree in front of a gas station with burning dollar bills. Photo made in Canva. loading...

Gas prices are rising across Southern Utah as residents put their holiday travel plans into motion.

According to AAA’s morning gas report, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Washington County is about $3.09. The average for Iron County is about $3.08 per gallon, which is an increase of more than 10 cents compared to this time last week.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Millard County with an average of $2.90 per gallon. On the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive gas in Utah can be found in Grand County with an average of $3.45 per gallon.

If you’re planning on traveling during the majority of the holiday season, it may be a good idea to fill up now before gas prices rise even higher.