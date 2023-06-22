Here&#8217;s why there&#8217;s so many wildfires in Southern Utah

Photo by Cullan Smith on Unsplash

OK, listen up. I’ve been thinking it, YOU’VE been thinking it. There are LOTS of brush fires in Southern Utah, especially in the past month. So, what’s the deal? Believe it or not, there are multiple answers to this question. 

A Wet Winter Can Be Bad? 

Southern Utah was very fortunate in the spring and winter months. We received a large amount of snow and rain fall. With some of the nearby lakes and reservoirs getting some serious improvements in the water level department.  

The problem that comes with wet winters comes in two flavors. The first problem is that July and August may become a pretty serious season for flash floods in Southern Utah. The second problem is related to the many fires around Southern Utah. 

Arguably the most common form of vegetation in Southern Utah is dry brush. What happens when Southern Utah gets a large amount of moisture in the spring? Plants begin to grow more abundantly.  

You see where I’m going with this, right?  

Lots of moisture + Winter in the desert = lots of dry brush 

Lots of dry brush + idiot with a cigarette butt = wildfire central. 

Human Negligence 

 This one is a lot simpler. Most of the recent large brush fires have been caused due to human negligence. 

There is little to no reason as to why someone should have something flammable in a dry desert that has a MASSIVE history of wildfires (as most dry places do).  

I know for a fact all of you are smarter than most people give credit for. Let’s all do better and keep flammables FAR away from the dry brush. 

Freaking Lightning 

Lightning is another serious cause for wildfires, ESPECIALLY when the storm has no rainfall and just serious winds.

...this one just sucks. It sucks because there isn’t really anything you can do about it. Nature can be a cruel mistress. 

I mean, I guess I could say learn to redirect lightning like you’re a fire bender or something...that would be cool. 

Just report the fire as soon as you see it and keep a good fire sense yourself since the 2023 dry brush convention is in town. Stay safe.  

 

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.
