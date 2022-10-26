High Speed Chase Ends in Crash In Kane County

(Kanab, UT) -- The Kane County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were involved in a high-speed chase this past Sunday that reached speeds of around 100-120mph. A Chevrolet Camaro that led the chase ultimately crashed into a tree just outside Kanab. When police caught up with the now-mangled Camaro, they found the driver trying to run away. Police drew their guns and stopped her. They found a .357 revolver, along with more than 4 pounds of meth and around 925 fentanyl pills, as well as cash, paraphernalia and other drug-related items. The suspect, 42-year-old Devnee Petefish is in custody. Petefish also reportedly had warrants for her arrest in Arizona and Idaho.

