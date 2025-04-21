Highlights From The St. George Art Festival

The St. George Art Festival, which took place last Friday and Saturday in downtown St. George, drew thousands of patrons and featured almost every kind of art there is -- dancing, live music, painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, creating -- as well as dozens of food trucks to keep the masses fed.

"Since 1980, this celebration of art in all of its unique, beautiful forms has drawn thousands of attendees to St. George each Easter weekend," SG leaders said. "Originally a showcase for a handful of local artists, the Festival is now a prestigious, juried exhibition of works from nearly 200 nationally – and internationally – acclaimed artisans.

"In addition to the display of exceptional artwork, (there was) live entertainment on two stages, a vibrant children's area, and culinary delights from over 30 food vendors – all at the City of St. George’s picturesque, Historic Town Square.

Fans of the city were greeted by the huge "I Love STG," sign smack dab in the middle of the event, while most of the artists sat in their impromptu booths, ready to answer any questions patrons might have at the event.

As usual, a large group of photographers with their scenic photographic art were present.

Although a separate event, the fringes of the downtown area also showed the impressive sculptures from "Art Around the Corner," including the always pupular, er, popular sculpture of a very happy dog ready to play Frisbee, "Play."

As usual, the weather was near perfect for the event, which is held annually on Easter weekend.

Temperatures were in the 70s during the day Saturday, with most attendees opting for shorts and t-shirts.