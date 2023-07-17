Hot, Sure, But It’s Been Hotter In St. George

This weekend a friend of mind said, "I can't tell you how many times someone has come up to me and said, 'Man, it's hot outside,' as if it should be anything else. It's summer in St. George. What did they expect?"

He managed to squeeze that comment in right before I was about to say, "Man, it's hot outside."

And after his comment, I kept my thoughts to myself. But it did get me to thinking that it must certainly be hotter than it's ever been. I mean, there were talks of us breaking an all-time high temperature on Sunday (it didn't happen).

And we've already had so many days just this month of over 100 degrees.

So, is it hotter this year than it has been before or not?

Well, in July of 1984, the average high temp in St. George was 104 degrees with the hottest day reaching 108.

In July of 1985, the average high was 105 with St. George setting an all-time high at 117.

A handful of years later, in July of 1988, the average high was 109.

Fast forward to this July. On Sunday we reached 114. Hot for sure, but just in the last 40 years we've seen hotter days on at least a half-dozen occasions.

As for the average highest temperature, so far this month we are averaging a high of 105 degrees. Five times in the last 40 years we've averaged at least that and twice (in 1988 and in 2003) we've averaged hotter high temperatures.

Here are the numbers:

YEAR -- AVG HIGH, HOTTEST DAY

1984 -- 104, 108

1985 -- 105, 117

1986 -- 103, 106

1987 -- 100, 106

1988 -- 109, 111

1989 -- 105, 108

1990 -- 100, 108

1991 -- 97, 103

1992 -- 94, 106

1993 -- 98, 106

1994 -- 102, 107

1995 -- 101, 110

1996 -- 104, 111

1997 -- 99, 108

1998 -- 101, 113

1999 -- 96, 108

2000 -- 102, 111

2001 -- 100, 111

2002 -- 104, 113

2003 -- 106, 113

2004 -- 102, 108

2005 -- 105, 113

2006 -- 103, 111

2007 -- 104, 115

2008 -- 102, 109

2009 -- 104, 113

2010 -- 104, 111

2011 -- 101, 107

2012 -- 98, 111

2013 -- 100, 111

2014 -- 101, 109

2015 -- 97, 106

2016 -- 102, 111

2017 -- 102, 111

2018 -- 103, 109

2019 -- 100, 107

2020 -- 103, 109

2021 -- 101, 117

2022 -- 102, 109

2023 -- 105, 114

After crunching the numbers, it turns out my friend was spot on. See, even with the now ubiquitous man-made climate change talks and the threat of the melting polar caps and rising seas, St. George just isn't hotter now than it was 40 years ago.