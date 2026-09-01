Fundraiser Planned for Injured Hurricane Girl, Dad

Tragic Incident: UTV Fire Injures Father and Daughter

A Southern Utah family is facing a long recovery after a side-by-side caught fire Friday evening, critically injuring a Hurricane father and his young daughter.

Brave Rescue: A Father's Quick Action

Family members say Jared Fry and his daughter, Nova, were riding in the UTV when it caught fire. Nova was reportedly strapped into a car seat when the flames erupted, and Fry suffered burns to his face and arms while getting her out of the burning vehicle. The family says Nova suffered burns over about 35% of her body, while Jared was also seriously injured. Both were flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment.

Critical Burns: Nova's Ongoing Medical Challenges

Family members say Nova has already undergone surgery to remove damaged tissue and apply cadaver skin to the burned areas. They say the procedure went well, but she remains on a breathing tube and is expected to need additional surgeries as doctors continue treating her injuries. Her recovery could require an extended hospital stay.

Now, the Southern Utah community is stepping up to help with the family’s growing medical and recovery expenses. A “Saints & Sinners Fundraiser for Little Nova” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. at Saints & Sinners, 307 N. Bluff Street in St. George.

Courtesy: Ed Tracey[/caption]The fundraiser will include a silent auction, and organizers say donations will be accepted before and during the event. Items for the auction can also be dropped off at Saints & Sinners after 3 p.m. before the fundraiser.

Help the Fry Family: GoFundMe for Ongoing Needs

A GoFundMe has also been established to help the family with medical bills and other expenses as Nova and Jared continue their recovery.

The cause of the UTV fire has not been released.