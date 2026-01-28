Early Morning Fire at Hurricane Storage Unit Complex

As mentioned on KDXU News this morning, a fire broke out early today at the Keep Safe Storage facility in Hurricane, resulting in significant damage to multiple storage units but no reported injuries. Fire crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. after a fire alarm alerted emergency responders to smoke at the facility near 200 North and Old Highway 91.

MULTIPLE AGENCIES INVOLVED

Upon arrival, first responders from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue discovered heavy smoke conditions and quickly requested additional support. Units from neighboring departments — including Washington City Fire, Hildale Fire, and St. George Fire — along with the Hurricane City Police Department, joined the effort to contain the blaze.

PERVASIVE SMOKE

Officials confirmed that several storage units sustained damage from both the fire and pervasive smoke, though details about the extent of property losses are still emerging. Authorities have emphasized that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no further details have yet been released regarding its origin.

NO INJURIES

Community members shared photos and reports on social media of the scene, highlighting the rapid response by local fire agencies. These types of storage facility fires can pose significant challenges due to heavy smoke and limited access to individual units. While thankfully no one was hurt in this incident, the event underscores the importance of functioning alarm systems and coordinated emergency responses in protecting both people and property.