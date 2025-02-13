Iron County Stabbing Leaves One Man Dead and Another Injured

A man in Cedar City is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a stabbing Wednesday evening.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the police responded to reports of the stabbing near 4200 W and 6800 N in Cedar City at about 5:30 p.m.

The stabbing involved the two men, but not much else is known about the circumstances leading up to the crime.

The man taken to the hospital was placed into police custody as of Wednesday, but his current condition is unknown.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office provided a statement to our news partners at ABC4 Utah.

The ICSO said, “We want to assure the public that this is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation is active, and further information will be released as it becomes available.”

We’ll provide an update as soon as we know more about the stabbing.

Southern Utah Man with FLDS Connections Arrested for Sexual Assaults

A man with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested Monday after reports of sexual assault came forward from three women.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the crime through an article written by Trevor Myers.

Myers wrote, “Lehi Rulon Jeffs, 20, was arrested on one count of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; one count of object rape, a first-degree felony; one count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor; one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor; and one count of lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.”

Police in Cedar City spoke with three victims of Jeffs. The charges are based on what occurred within the jurisdiction of the Cedar City Police Department. Two of the victims said their alleged incidents took place outside of that jurisdiction.

At least two of these victims were under the age of 18 when the incidents occurred. Jeffs and the three victims reportedly grew up in a culture they identified as FLDS.

Arrest documents said, “The Victims explained to me that in that [FLDS] culture, women are not supposed to tell men no or go against them...They also explained to me that growing up they are not taught about anything sexual so they did not know what was going on, when [Jeffs] started assaulting them.”

The victim who first reported the assault said she didn’t give any consent to Jeffs and did not cooperate with him. The alleged assaults took place in Jeffs’ vehicle at different locations and the initial victim showed signs of physical abuse with bruises on her body.

Myers wrote, “The other victims reported similar stories, and told officials that Jeffs did not ask for their permission before performing sexual acts. During an interview with officers, after being read his Miranda rights, Jeffs said he asked for permission before performing the sexual acts.”

Authorities managed to obtain a warrant to search Jeff’s phone records and found text conversations related to the crime.

Myers wrote, “On his phone, officials found text conversations where he identified the victims and said he could ‘pay people off,’ documents claim. Jeffs also said he was ‘looking to flee the country due to these charges,’ according to arrest documents.”

Jeffs was arrested on Monday and is currently being held in custody without bail as police believe he would try to flee the country. Authorities are looking into other similar crimes that may have a connection to Jeffs.