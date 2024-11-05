It’s Election Day! Utahns Need to Grow Up and Stay Civil

Today is the day that many Americans have been waiting for, some with bated breath, and some with an exasperated sigh. The 2024 election season has been a tumultuous one to say the least with two presidential candidates with very bold views on where the country should go.

However, there is one part of the election that residents need to be prepared for, not just in Utah, but the whole country. After the polls close and the image becomes clearer on who will be declared the winner, please remember to stay civil and accept the choice your fellow Americans have made.

There’s been far too much talk about foul play when it comes to elections, but the fact is that as Americans, we have the freedom to choose who we want in office, and although you might not be happy with the result, there’s someone who is. Be an adult and accept what the polls have to say, and then move on with your life.

Life is so much more than politics, and you’re only going to hurt yourself and your family if you get hung up on something you can’t change. The United States of America is comprised of hundreds of millions of people, and each one has their own vision of where the country should go. It’s only on election day that those visions slightly come together on a Venn diagram of wants and needs.

Do we want to teach the next generation that violence and disagreement is the American way? I didn’t think so. Get out and vote, and then commend your fellow American for doing the same. If your candidate doesn’t win, commend the other side for winning. You don’t have to be happy about it, it’s just democracy at work.

Happy voting.