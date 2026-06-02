Maloy/Lyman Show Sharp Splits in 3rd Congressional District GOP Debate

With mail-in ballots hitting our mailboxes this week, the battle for Utah’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District is officially front and center. Spanning a massive 60% of the state’s geographical area—including our vast southern and eastern rural communities—the district demands leadership that understands the unique pressures of the high desert. Monday’s televised primary debate between incumbent Representative Celeste Maloy and former state lawmaker Phil Lyman proved that local resource preservation remains our top priority.

While the debate touched heavily on international policy, with both candidates affirming support for the administration’s actions in Iran and the U.S.-Israel alliance, the conversation hit closest to home when discussing massive, state-backed infrastructure projects.

Standing Firm on Data Centers and Land

The controversial "Stratos Project"—the proposed 40,000-acre northern Utah AI data center—served as a crucial litmus test for how each candidate plans to protect rural resources. From a Southern Utah perspective, where water is as good as gold, Lyman struck a chord by firmly opposing the development. He rightly called out the strain these facilities place on natural resources and criticized a process that has lacked transparency for local residents. Maloy took a softer stance, advocating for Utah to lead globally on artificial intelligence while acknowledging that projects must match local resource capacity and "bring the public along".

Listen Here: Celeste Maloy on Southern U-Talk

The candidates also split on immigration infrastructure, specifically a large ICE detention hub planned for Salt Lake City. While Maloy favored utilizing the facility to secure federal beds and manage deportations, Lyman rejected the need for large-scale domestic warehouses, arguing instead for immediate, swift deportations to put America first.

Your Vote, Our Future

This debate highlighted a clear choice for Southern Utahns before the June 23 primary. Whether it's demanding explicit congressional votes on foreign conflicts or fiercely protecting our fragile water tables from high-tech encroachment, our next representative must put the preservation of our rural way of life first. Make sure to review your ballot this week and make your voice heard.

Watch Here:

You can watch the full exchange between the candidates on issues ranging from local land management to national security by viewing the FULL DEBATE: Maloy-Lyman face off in GOP Congressional District 3 debate, which provides the complete broadcast of their primary match-up.