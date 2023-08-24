KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 39

Statewide News – 08/24/23

Cold Case Development Comes Up Cold

A potential development on a cold case from 1985 has come up empty.

Sheree Warren went missing after leaving her workplace in Salt Lake City in 1985.

Police searched a plot of land by the Causey Reservoir that reportedly had a connection to her disappearance. The search for any possible human remains didn’t produce any results.

Even though officials were disappointed, they are determined to continue the search for Sheree.

Utah Jazz Proceeds Going to Maui Relief

The Utah Jazz will donate all the proceeds from their first preseason game to benefit those affected by the Maui Wildfires.

The game will take place on October 8 in Honolulu against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The relief funds will go toward providing relief in Lahaina, which was one of the roughest spots hit by the wildfires.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/24/23

Man with 5 Warrants Arrested after Causing St. George Crash

A man with five arrest warrants from across the state of Utah was arrested on August 23 after running a red light, causing a crash on Sunset Boulevard.

Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter from the St. George Police Department suffered a minor wrist injury and was then arrested for the warrants.

The warrants come from various agencies across the state for traffic and drug related crimes.

More details can be found on the crash in our full article.

Flash Flooding Causes Issues in Southern Utah

Flooding from storms across Southern Utah caused the St. George Regional Airport to temporarily shut down on August 23, and it’s looking like more heavy rain is expected across the region today and August 25.

The Southern Utah Flash Flooding Potential Rating shows probable floods for most if not all of Southern Utah’s national parks. Bryce Canyon, Zion, Arches, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands are expecting heavy rainfall today, which could result in more flooding.

Please be careful if you plan on travelling to any of the national parks in Southern Utah this weekend.

National Parks Rake in Serious Earnings

If you you’re wondering how popular the national parks are in Southern Utah, then how does $1.7 billion sound to you?

This report comes from the 2022 National Parks Spending Effects report.

Bryce Canyon, Zion, Arches, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands National Parks had over 13 million visitors over the past year, and those visitors spent a collective of $1.7 billion during their time at the parks.

Those visitors also helped support over 23,000 jobs across Southern Utah. Lots of money, lots of visitors, and lots of jobs.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton had a massive crush on Jennifer Lawrence when he was in high school. That being said, he’s not really sure how he feels about Law-Law right now. Maybe it’s because she’s not quite as prolific as she was a decade ago when she was starring in the Hunger Games. Stockton’s not sure if he has a celebrity crush right now.

Keep an eye out for any flash flooding across Southern Utah and stay safe out there.

Happy Friday Eve!