KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 77

Double sevens! You know what that means? It’s time for a special good news edition of Sunrise Stories.

Statewide News – 10/20/23

Winter Olympics May Return to Utah in 2030

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall have told the press that the Winter Olympic Games are likely to return in either 2030 or 2034.

Cox said that elected leaders are completely behind the push to bring the games back to Utah, and 93% of the venues for the games and over 1,900 hotel rooms have already been contracted for the games.

It’s not guaranteed, but the Salt Lake City-Utah Olympic Committee reportedly feel quite confident.

Hogle Zoo Elephants Arrive at New Home

Christi and Zuri, the two elephants that recently left the Hogle Zoo, have arrived safely at their new home in Kansas City.

The reason for the move is to help the two female elephants find mates and make little elephant babies. The elephant keepers from the Hogle Zoo have followed Christi and Zuri to their new home at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium so they can help the elephants adjust to their new surroundings.

It will reportedly take three to six months for the two elephants to acclimate to their environment.

The Friends Experience Opens Today in Salt Lake City

A special pop-up exhibit centered around the beloved TV show “Friends” is opening today at The Gateway shopping mall in Salt Lake City.

The exhibit will feature replica costumes and props from the show, and patrons will be able to explore Central Perk, Monica and Rachel’s Kitchen, and Joey and Chandler’s living room.

The Friends Experience will be available at The Gateway until the end of January 2024,

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/20/23

Seatbelts Save Passengers in Hurricane Car Crash

Responders from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue arrived at the aftermath of a crash in the area that could’ve been much worse.

On October 19 at about 12:30 a.m. a vehicle carrying two passengers slid into a rock wall, tearing off the front section of the car and leaving the passengers with minor injuries.

A Facebook post from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue stated the factor of seatbelts as the passengers were saved from further harm thanks to safety measures taken. The crash may have occurred due to the vehicle reaching high speeds and careening out of control, but it’s not confirmed.

Officials Break Ground on Justice Center for Kids in Enoch

Construction is now officially underway on the new Iron County Children’s Justice Center.

The facility will be located North of Enoch Park, and the center’s director said it will provide a “one stop shop” to help children as well as providing “hope for justice.”

The building is expected to be finished in Summer 2024 at the earliest, and the current Cedar City location will stay open until the construction is completed.

Washington City Mayor Talks Donuts

Kress Staheli, the mayor of Washington City, was on The Andy Griffin Show on October 19, and he spoke at length about various topics revolving around the city.

These topics include new pickleball courts, the moved post office, and the increasing demand for safety personnel as the city’s population increases.

One announcement made during the discussion was the opening of a new donut shop on Telegraph Street called Doughnutsville, which is a chain that exists in Cedar City as well.

You can find the new donut shop at 300 East Telegraph Street, but Mayor Staheli said the stock of donuts have been selling out fast.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s favorite donut is quite simple...he can’t decide. Stockton loves most donuts placed in front of his gullet, but he has a particular love for the simple glazed and chocolate donuts respectively. Chocolate donuts remind Stockton of late-night drives with his mom when he was little. They would often stop at a scone shop that used to be in business in St. George, and he would get a chocolate scone (it tasted exactly the same as a chocolate donut).

Happy weekend!