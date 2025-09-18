Knee pain sucks.

For me, it manifests the most at night, occasionally waking me up from a deep sleep. Pain medicine takes the edge off, but it doesn't really fix anything.

So I've been looking into what I can do to combat that nagging, chronic ache. Here are some of the things I learned.:

1. Stay active — but choose joint-friendly movement

Low-impact exercises (walking, swimming, cycling, yoga, tai chi) keep the joint moving without pounding it.

Avoid long periods of sitting — stiffness makes pain worse.

2. Strength training & physical therapy

Building strength in the quadriceps, hamstrings, hips, and glutes helps reduce pressure on the knee joint.

A physical therapist can tailor exercises to your pain pattern and posture.

3. Weight management

Even small reductions in body weight can significantly reduce pressure on the knees (every extra pound adds ~4 pounds of force when walking).

4. Heat & cold therapy

Heat before activity helps loosen stiff joints.

Ice afterward can calm inflammation if you’ve done more than usual.

5. Medications & topical relief

Over-the-counter anti-inflammatories (ibuprofen, naproxen) can help, if safe for you.

Topical creams with menthol, diclofenac (Voltaren), or capsaicin are often effective with fewer side effects than oral meds.

6. Support & bracing

A simple knee sleeve can improve stability and comfort.

In some cases, doctors may recommend unloader braces for arthritis.

7. Lifestyle adjustments

Supportive shoes (sometimes with inserts/orthotics) to improve alignment.

Using trekking poles or a cane for longer walks, if needed, to ease strain.

8. Medical options if pain persists

Corticosteroid or hyaluronic acid injections may provide relief for some.

Newer treatments like PRP (platelet-rich plasma) are being studied.

Surgery (partial or total knee replacement) is usually the last resort if pain severely limits daily life.

The key is finding the balance: keep moving enough to stay strong and flexible, but avoid activities that flare your pain.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games. Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis