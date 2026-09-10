Utah Tech’s Concert Under the Stars Returns Sept. 25

Utah Tech Orchestra Brings Concert Under the Stars Back to St. George

Utah Tech University’s University Orchestra is preparing to bring one of its signature community traditions back to downtown St. George later this month.

Concert Under the Stars: Event Details You Need to Know

The 13th Annual Concert Under the Stars is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at St. George Town Square. The free event is presented in collaboration with the City of St. George and will be directed by Paul Abegg, professor of music and director of strings and orchestras at Utah Tech.

A Night of Music: Performances to Anticipate

The program will feature a mix of classical, popular and patriotic music, beginning with the national anthem performed with audience participation. The evening will build toward a dramatic finale featuring Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” accompanied by fireworks.

“This event is an absolute must. It is pure Americana and captures everything great about our great country and community.” -Utah Tech professor Kyle Wells

The concert's timing also offers a seasonal bonus for Southern Utah residents. By late September, St. George is typically beginning to cool down from the intense heat of July and August, especially after sunset. While daytime temperatures can still be warm, evening conditions are generally more comfortable for an outdoor concert, making blankets and lawn chairs a natural fit for the Town Square setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring both.

A Commitment to Music: The Role of Utah Tech’s Orchestra

The University Orchestra is part of Utah Tech’s Music Department, which focuses on performance, education, and the role music plays in the broader community. The Concert Under the Stars has become one of the department’s most visible public events, combining live orchestral music with a relaxed outdoor atmosphere.

Admission is free and open to the public.