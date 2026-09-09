Utah Tech Women’s Volleyball Season Off to a Good Start

Utah Tech Volleyball Continues Road Swing at UC Irvine Invitational

Utah Tech women’s volleyball continues its early-season road swing this weekend with two matches at the UC Irvine Invitational in Southern California.

Upcoming Matches at UC Irvine Invitational

The Trailblazers will face San Jose State on Friday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. Mountain Time, before taking on tournament host UC Irvine on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the Bren Events Center. Utah Tech enters the weekend after going 1-2 at the OUTRIGGER Invitational in Hawaii, including a five-set victory over UC San Diego.

Star Player Spotlight: Nana Asiata's Performance

Senior opposite hitter Nana Asiata continues to lead the way offensively. She earned all-tournament honors in Hawaii after posting 12 kills against Hawaii, a season-high 16 against UC San Diego and eight against Loyola Marymount. Asiata also ranks among the Big Sky leaders in kills and kills per set.

Home Turf Advantage: Utah Tech Tournament Information

Following this weekend, Utah Tech finally returns home for its own tournament at Burns Arena. The Utah Tech Tournament begins Thursday, Sept. 17, with UC Riverside facing Chicago State. The Trailblazers then play their home opener against UC Riverside on Friday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., followed by a matchup with Chicago State on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m.

Free Admission: A Fan-Friendly Season Ahead

For fans in St. George, there is an added incentive this season: admission is free for every Utah Tech home volleyball match, including both Trailblazer matches in next weekend’s tournament. Utah Tech is scheduled to host 11 matches at Burns Arena in 2026, including Big Sky home dates against Southern Utah, Northern Colorado, Weber State, Idaho State, Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona and Portland State.

The free-admission policy gives Southern Utah fans an easy opportunity to see the Trailblazers throughout their first season competing in the Big Sky Conference.