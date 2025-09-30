At least 20 people have been infected, and four have died, in a Listeria outbreak tied to ready-to-eat pasta meals sold nationwide, including in Utah.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food issued a health alert Monday warning consumers about contaminated products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's.

According to the US Food Safety and Inspection Service, the following products are subject to the public health alert:

Sold at Walmart: 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled "MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE" with "best if used by" dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718" inside the USDA mark of inspection. [view labels]

12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled "MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE" with "best if used by" dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718" inside the USDA mark of inspection. [view labels] Sold at Trader Joe's: 16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled "TRADER JOE'S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO" with "best if used by" dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number "P- 45288" inside the USDA mark of inspection. [view labels]

Officials advised checking kitchens and freezers and discarding or returning any recalled products.

The FSIS expects more updates as this investigation continues. As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert. Consumers should check back frequently.

The foods may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), a foodborne bacterium that causes the serious infection listeriosis, particularly in older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the FSIS, Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

