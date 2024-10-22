Man Claims Satan Spoke to Him After Assault at So. Utah Resort

A man was arrested Monday after he reportedly assaulted a person at a Washington County resort, and on top of that, he said Satan told him to kill someone.

Myers wrote, “Frederick Stephen Mattinson, 46, was arrested on six charges, including aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and several drug-related charges. The officer who arrested Mattinson wrote in arrest documents that the suspect ‘told dispatch that he killed an individual and was on Ketamine and said that Satan told him to kill the individual.’”

Despite what he told police, Mattinson didn’t kill the victim, but he did leave substantial injuries. Mattinson was found with injuries on his knuckles with a pool of blood leading up some stairs to where the victim was located.

Myers wrote, “According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Washington County, the victim was alive but had “a substantial injury and was not willing to speak with officers.” The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.”

After police obtained a warrant, they found various illegal narcotics in Mattinson’s room including cocaine, ecstasy/MDMA, and marijuana.

Myers listed Mattinson’s charges after the arrest.

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony;

Criminal mischief causing loss between $1,500 and $4,999, a second-degree felony;

Possession of a controlled substance — schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor;

Possession of a controlled substance — marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor;

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor;

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

