Man Gored by Bull in Southern Utah Ghost Town

A man was sent to the hospital after being gored by a bull in Old Iron Town on Monday.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release they responded to reports of two men in a physical altercation as well as another man who was attacked by the bull.

Life Flight was initially requested to transport the man, but a later evaluation of his injuries led to a transport via ambulance. The health of the man hasn’t been confirmed, and the severity of the injuries were not detailed in the press release.

Aubree B. Jennings from our news partners at ABC4 Utah reported on the incident.

Jennings said, “Authorities said they did not make any arrests in connection to the incident as the two men involved in the physical altercation chose not to press charges. They did not provide insight into the nature of the altercation or its connection to the bull.”

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office extended their gratitude to the emergency personnel who responded to the incident. The Authorities also advised residents to take caution around animals in the wild.

The bull in question was transported away from the area into a less populated region, and a brand identified the owner of the animal. No charges have been made at the time of writing.

Old Iron Town is known as one of Utah’s first ghost towns, originally established as a mining operation for iron ore. You can read more about what happened to the ghost town by heading to the Visit Cedar City website.

