Climatology is the study of past weather results and using them to find patterns and predict future weather.

This particular field of science focuses on recording and analyzing weather patterns throughout the world and understanding the atmospheric conditions that cause them, then using that knowledge to (fairly) accurately predict future weather events.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been using this method for more than 100 years, and generally speaking, it's usually pretty close to being right.

So when the OFA says we should expect plenty of thunder showers and above average temperatures for the rest of August and through September, I'm inclined to believe it.

Here's what the Almanac has to say about the early fall season.

Until the end of August, expect above average temperatures and isolated thunderstorms throughout the region.

In September, temperatures stay warm -- above average -- and there will be rain storms in the early part of the month and the late part of the month ( the middle of September will just be dry and hot).

The OFA also says the moisture will dry up in October, but temps will be cooler, with the average predicted high temperature for the month of October to be in the high 70s and the average low for the month to be in the low 50s.

I always get antsy this time of year for it to cool down, especially with high school football starting this weekend, but should temper that expectation with advice from the Old Farmer's Almanac -- it won't really start to cool down until after the autumn equinox on Sept. 22.

During the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun moves precisely above the equator, and the sun's path and the celestial equator align while the sun heads South. When this happens, the length of night and day are exactly the same.

