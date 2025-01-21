Residents of Cedar City are still coming to terms with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, now identified by family members as Kaylee Dutton.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah sat down with Kaylee’s parents, Kimberlee and Waylon Dutton, to discuss the sudden loss of their daughter.

The murder in question occurred on Friday, Jan. 17, when Kaylee was driving around Southern Utah with some friends when another vehicle pulled up alongside Kaylee’s vehicle and opened fire.

12 shots were fired at Kaylee’s vehicle and the teen was fatally wounded. The teen’s vehicle went off the road and crashed into a vinyl fence and came to a stop.

Emergency responders were called to the scene where they attempted to perform live-saving measures on Kaylee.

Kimberlee Dutton told ABC4 Utah, “We got out there, and they told us that she was in the ambulance, and… I just ran up to the ambulance, and they came out and they said that they were doing everything they could… and my heart just sank.”

Kaylee was declared dead at the scene shortly after police arrived. Kaylee’s father Waylon said he was praying for his daughter’s recovery even when medical personnel were preparing for the worst outcome.

Four men were arrested in connection to Kaylee’s murder. Two were charged with first-degree murder and the other two were issued other charges as police believe they weren’t in the vehicle at the time of the murder.

Kaylee’s parents are still adjusting with the loss of their daughter as more details about the murder are released to the public.

Kimberlee said, “We just keep thinking, maybe she’s out on a ride… It just doesn’t feel real. And she deserves so much better than that.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the Dutton family during their time of mourning as they handle funeral expenses.

T-shirts with the phrase “Fly High” are also being sold for $30 per shirt to support the Dutton family.

We here at KDXU would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Dutton family as they process the loss of their young one.