Sand Hollow State Park officials are warning visitors of a dangerous algal bloom that’s been found in Sand Hollow Reservoir.

An update regarding the algae was provided on the Sand Hollow State Park website.

The website states, “BE CAREFUL: Harmful algae mats are present in some areas of Sand Hollow Reservoir. Mats may be green, brown, or black in color. They appear as thick, mucous-like patches that may detach and float along the water surface or accumulate near the shore. These mats may be producing toxins that can hurt humans and animals if mat material is ingested.”

If you end up visiting the Sand Hollow Reservoir, there’s a couple a things you’ll need to keep in mind.

Do not swim, play, or submerge your head in areas with floating algae mats

Children and dogs should be kept away from areas with visible harmful algae mats

Do not drink the water

More information will be provided through the park’s website as well as their Facebook page.

Hold That Craving! Utah McDonalds Locations Experience E-Coli Outbreak

Sick girl in front of a meal from McDonald's. Photo made in Canva. loading...

Those hankering for a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s should probably hold off on that craving as several locations are being affected by an E-coli outbreak including here in Utah.

Nearly 50 people have been affected by the outbreak which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers on McDonald’s menu.

An article written by Aubree B. Jennings and our news partners at ABC4 Utah provided more information on the severity of the outbreak.

Jennings wrote, “Authorities reported Tuesday, Oct. 22, that at least 49 people have contracted the illness across 10 states, four of whom live in Utah. One older patient died in Colorado and ten patients total were hospitalized — one of whom is now being treated for a severe condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome.”

Despite the reported number, CDC officials have said the number of people affected by the outbreak is higher than initial reports.

McDonald’s has ceased distribution of slivered onions and quarter pound meat patties at the affected areas. Officials of the restaurant chain believe the source of the outbreak is coming from a single onion supplier.

Multiple McDonalds locations in the affected states have taken the Quarter Pounder with Cheese off their menu in an effort to halt the spread of E-coli.

If you live in any of the affected states and your local McDonald’s is still offering the burger option, you may want to play it safe and wait until the outbreak is good and done with.

E-coli can get pretty nasty with symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. Severe cases can lead to kidney failure with young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems most affected.