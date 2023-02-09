The City of St. George will host two Neighborhood Open Houses this Spring, as announced by Mayor Michele Randall during Tuesday’s State of the City address. The first is set for Vernon Worthen Park on March 30. The second, at Broken Mesa Park, currently in construction in the Desert Canyons community in south St. George, is scheduled for April 27. It will double as a grand opening for the park.

Both Neighborhood Open Houses go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is no formal agenda. The open houses allow community members to learn more about St. George and interact with elected officials and city staff.

“Neighborhood Open Houses provide a great opportunity for those who live and work in St. George to get better connected to our city,” Randall said. “We have experts from every city department at these open houses, and they are thrilled to chat with members of the public and answer any questions they might have.”

Mayor Randall and members of the five-person City Council are expected to attend. City departments and divisions that will be represented at the Neighborhood Open Houses include: planning and zoning, public works, water, energy services, leisure services, police, fire, golf, human resources, economic development, budget, finance and legal.

There will be refreshments and some swag items available at each open house.

Mayor Randall is a regular guest on the Andy Griffin Show, with her normal appearances being the first Thursday of every month (although she will be on TAGS Feb. 16 this month).

