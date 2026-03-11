St. George Plans St. Patrick’s Day Family Celebration

Families here in Southern Utah will once again have a chance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a bit of magic and adventure as Shamrock Junction returns to Thunder Junction All Abilities Park.

The City of St. George recreation department is hosting the seasonal event on March 14, 16, and 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., transforming the popular all-abilities park into a festive Irish-themed experience for children and families. Organizers say the event is designed to combine a holiday celebration with inclusive activities so kids of all abilities can participate together.

THEMED HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

According to St. George City recreation supervisor Hannah Keller, the event stands out because it takes place inside one of the region’s most unique playgrounds. “What makes Shamrock Junction unique is that it combines a themed holiday celebration with interactive, hands-on activities in an inclusive park setting,” Keller said.

RAINBOW RAILWAY

Several activities are planned throughout the park during the three-day celebration. Families can watch the Magic Shamrock Show, featuring live tricks and surprises, or stop by the Lucky Sprouts Station, where children can decorate a pot and plant seeds to take home. Visitors can also climb aboard the park’s Rainbow Railway, a colorful train ride that loops around the playground

SCAVENGER HUNT

Kids looking for adventure can participate in the Pot of Gold Scavenger Hunt, following clues scattered throughout the park to discover hidden treasures. Meanwhile, the St. Paddy’s Snack Shack will offer festive treats themed around the holiday.

Keller says the event has become a favorite tradition for local families. Seeing children ride the train, explore the park, and search for the “end of the rainbow,” she said, creates a memorable experience for the community.

THUNDER JUNCTION HOURS ADJUSTED FOR THE EVENT

Because of the event, Thunder Junction All Abilities Park will be closed to the public during those evening hours, and attendance is limited. The event is ticketed, and organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance through the city’s recreation website.