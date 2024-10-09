Report Details Long COVID Statistics in Utah…Do You Have It?

Despite the pandemic being over in the eyes of many Americans, the effects of COVID-19 can still be felt through lang lasting symptoms, or as many call it, Long COVID.

This isn’t just a commonfolk nickname for the leftover symptoms, it’s a term being used by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

The UDHHS released their first report on Long COVID statistics detailing which demographics keep the lack of taste, smell, and more severe symptoms of COVID-19 in the state of Utah.

The report said, “About 1 out of every 12 Utahns is experiencing Long COVID, and facing the physical, mental, emotional, and financial impacts that can arise. There is a significant unmet need to acknowledge and support these patients and their caregivers.”

As for the most common age of Utahns reporting Long COVID symptoms, it may be a bit younger than you’d expect.

The report said, “People with Long COVID tend to be somewhat younger than the population overall; the average age of people with long-term symptoms is 46.8 years, compared to 51.4 years, which is the average age of adults in the state of Utah.”

If you’re confused on what exactly Long COVID is, the report also gives a detailed explanation.

The report said, “Long COVID is a condition that some people develop after a COVID-19 infection. It can be disabling in its most severe form. It includes a wide range of symptoms lasting at least three months, sometimes improving or worsening over time. Common symptoms include fatigue, memory problems, lightheadedness, shortness of breath, fast heartbeat, chest pain, and changes in taste or smell.”

Anyone can develop Long COVID, but people who had a more severe case of COVID-19 tend to show more susceptibility along with those who aren’t up to date with their vaccinations. Many of those with Long COVID can take up to a year before they fully recover, but some don’t recover completely.

The report said, “There are no simple tests to diagnose Long COVID. Routine labs and medical imaging are frequently normal. Tests can be done to help determine if the symptoms are due to Long COVID and rule out other causes.”

If you have Long COVID, you’re probably wondering how you can treat the symptoms, but effective treatment can vary depending on the patient.

The report said, “There is no single treatment for Long COVID. Some people are able to manage their symptoms through medication, physical or occupational therapy, or other treatments. Others may not see any improvement with their symptoms.”

If you’d like more details, please read the full report or talk to your primary care physician if you believe you have Long COVID.