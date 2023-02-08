(Washington, DC) -- Before President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, Senator Mitt Romney told embattled New York congressman George Santos, "You shouldn't be here." After Biden's speech, the Utah Republican told reporters he confronted the first-term Republican because he "didn't expect he'd be standing there trying to shake hands with the president of the United States." Romney said Santos, who is under a House ethics investigation "should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet." Since Santos was elected in November, many of his claims about his family, education, and work experience have been revealed as lies.

