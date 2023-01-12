Troy Poll said he's lost track at how many times someone has come into his store looking for a plate of BBQ.

"I always tell them we don't sell BBQ, but we do sell the stuff so you can make great BBQ yourself," said Poll, who has owned the BBQ Pit Stop since its opening in April of 2020.

Poll announced earlier this month that his store would be closing and earlier this week Poll announced on social media that this Saturday (Jan. 14) would be the last day for the BBQ enthusiast mecca.

"We are sad to announce that after nearly 3 years in St. George, we will soon be closing our doors to business. We will miss providing this community top tier bbq products, but we will mostly miss the interactions with our amazing customers that have turned to friends that supported our little business through a pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and more."

The store is already more than half empty, with Poll saying he will not order more products, with the exception of another load of smoker pellets.

"We will be liquidating our inventory at clearance prices up to 70% off. Come grab your favorites before they are gone and check out the great deals on pretty much everything in the store. We will not be ordering any more product, so what we have right now is all we’ll have until we are closed. Thanks again for your support!"

A huge store with a virtually complete list of accessories for the meat smoking and BBQing enthusiast, the BBQ Pit Stop also features hundreds of BBQ sauces and meat rubs as well as a large selection of Traeger, Yoder, Big Green Egg and other BBQ appliances.

Most of the smokers and grills have been sold (there are a few left).

"We have been overwhelmed this week from the outpouring of support and well wishes from our amazing customer base and the community. Thanks for your kind words, memories shared, and friendship."

The BBQ Pit Stop, located at about 300 East north of the St. George Boulevard (behind Napa Auto Parts, near the old Flood Street Theaters), is open until 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

"I have a lot of mixed feelings," Poll said. "Of course I'm going to miss the store and all the great friends I have made. On the other hand, I will be able to be home more for my family."

Poll also owns and runs an outdoor kitchen kit manufacturing company. He said he will focus on his new venture, which features:

