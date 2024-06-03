Residents of the City of St. George are invited to provide feedback on the proposed City Budget for the Fiscal Year 2025 – and they have several options in doing so.

The first in-person opportunity will be during the first-ever Budget Open House, June 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers. Some of the City’s largest departments, such as Police, Fire, Public Works, Water Services, Energy Services and Parks and Community Services, will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

There will also be exhibits showing the portion of property tax that the City collects; a chart distinguishing between the General Funds and other funds, such as Enterprise Funds; and a map showing General Fund sources and expenditures. Light refreshments will be available at the open house, while supplies last.

Then during the regular City Council meetings on June 13 and June 20, Public Hearings for the Budget will take place at 5 p.m. inside the Council Chambers. St. George residents may provide comment on the proposed City Budget during those Public Hearings.

Those unable to make those in-person events may also provide feedback to the Budget online.

More information

www.sgcityutah.gov/citybudget

About the City of St. George

St. George is the largest city in Washington County and the fifth-largest city in Utah with more than 100,000 residents. In recent years, people from across the United States have been attracted to St. George’s world class healthcare, active lifestyle, access to university education and proximity to unrivaled recreation. Scenic beauty abounds throughout the city and region including Snow Canyon State Park, Quail Creek and Sand Hollow Reservoirs, and Zion National Park. With an average of about 300 days of sunshine per year, the community welcomes all to live, work, play and eat and experience the ‘Brighter Side’ in St. George, Utah.